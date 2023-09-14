UScellular donates $32K to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - UScellular is making an investment into meaningful educational opportunities and experiences for local youth as it announced it is making a $32,300 donation in the form of a grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley in Knoxville.

This is the ninth straight year that UScellular has made this type of investment in advancing educational opportunities at the Boys & Girls Clubs. The donation is part of a larger $1 million grant to Boys & Girls Clubs of America that will benefit 19 other locations that are within UScellular service areas. The grant money goes directly to providing new tools, resources and experiences to explore careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“UScellular is a firm believer that all youth should have an opportunity to pursue a STEM education,” said UScellular Director of Sales for East Tennessee Thomas White.

Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America said, “Thanks to this partnership, more young people are experiencing new opportunities and impact-driven programming to support them in achieving the bright futures that they deserve.”

