VIDEO: Police searching for suspects after 18 cars burglarized in Sevierville

Multiple Vehicle Burglaries Reported Overnight SPD has received 18 reports of vehicle burglaries that occurred overnight September 13-14. The burglaries occurred in several neighborhoods in the Highway 416/Pittman Center Road area, including Shaconage, Scarlett Meadows and Murphy's Chapel. The suspects have targeted unlocked vehicles and are stealing whatever valuables are found inside. If anyone in this area has security camera video of photos, or other information about these burglaries, please contact Detective John Turner at 865-868-1693. The security video below shows a suspect unsuccessfully attempting to enter a locked vehicle September 13-14. _______________________________________________________________________________ In addition to always locking your vehicles, SPD offers the following recommendations. Remove visible items from your vehicle. If you leave items visible in your car, you are a target. Be aware that someone may be watching as you put a wallet, purse, or cell phone under your seat. Take these with you. Employers often have policies that prevent employees from bringing their purses or bags into the workplace. If so, discuss the matter with your employer and request an area be dedicated for personal property storage. Lock up! Lock your vehicle and take your keys, even for quick errands. Lock the trunk, hatchback, or tailgate to block access into the car. Close all windows, vents, and sunroofs. Park safely. At home, park in your garage if you have one. Lock your car and all garage doors. When you park outside, park in a well-lit area. Check to see that your vehicle is visible from pedestrian and vehicular traffic. After parking, take a moment to look around your car and assess your surroundings for vulnerabilities. Install an alarm and use it! Many people believe that alarms no longer make a difference, however they do remain an effective deterrent. Criminals will choose the easiest target. If they have two cars to choose from—one with an alarm and one without—they will burglarize the one without. Install lighting controls. Install motion sensors or photocell lights on the exterior of your garage if you park in your driveway or on the street. Motion sensors will trigger the light to come on when it senses activity in the immediate area. Photocell lights automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn. What Items Are Most Commonly Stolen from Vehicles? Purses, wallets, briefcases, packages, mail, medications, computers, cell phones, CD players, gym bags, cash, jewelry, and vehicle parts. When shopping, store packages and bags inside your trunk. Thieves often target mall parking lots. How Can a Vehicle Break-in Lead to a Home Burglary? If a garage door opener or a house key is inside the vehicle, a thief can then gain easy access to your home. He only needs to locate your address, which is found on your registration or loose mail. Some guidelines to prevent home burglaries after a vehicle break in: • Do not leave outgoing or incoming mail in your car. • Avoid leaving your garage door opener in your car or lock it up inside the glove box. • Keep the vehicle registration and other important documents locked inside the glove box. • Never leave your house keys in your car.