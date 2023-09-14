Vol Shop and lululemon launch Tennessee branded collaboration

By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A long-awaited partnership between lululemon and UT Vol Shop is opening.

Tennessee has worked with athleisure apparel company lululemon for months to bring Tennessee-branded gear to Vol fans everywhere.

”We weren’t supposed to get lululemon until the spring but another school dropped out and we took their spot and this week just so happened on an away game so people can come in here, grab their gear and head on down to Florida,” said Tommi Grubbs, marketing manager at the Vol Shop.

Friday morning at 7:00 people can begin shopping for lululemon UT gear.

To shop the collection, fans are required to be on what has turned into a 1,500-person waitlist to access the items being sold.

Vol Shop officials said Friday 1,300 people were registered to shop on Friday, but because demand was so great they planned to open up shopping on Saturday to the 1,500 people on the waitlist.

Vol Shop inside the Student Union is the exclusive location to shop the collection, officials hope to have the lululemon items available online soon.

