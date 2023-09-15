Alternative options in non-emergency situations in Knox County

There are multiple options before calling 911 for non-emergency situations in Knox County.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department activated its emergency operation center on Sept. 12, after AMR experienced an ambulance shortage.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs reminded residents that there are other options in the county before calling 911 for non-emergency situations.

Nurse Navigator is an AMR program where they connect you with a registered nurse who can help or connect you with a doctor who can help once you call 911.

Another program AMR has is sending a Lyft to take you to an urgent care facility or pharmacy.

“That’s a less expensive alternative and will help free up ambulance and emergency room space,” Jacobs said. “For the long term, our ambulance contract is currently out for bid. The new contract includes provisions that should help avoid these issues in the future.”

