Daughter remembers mother killed in Anderson Co. shooting

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - As a manhunt spanning all across East Tennessee and into Lee County, VA was underway, a family in Cocke County was mourning the loss of a loved one.

As U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies were searching for Jason Dockery, the family of Shysti Mayberry was balancing a whirlwind of emotions.

“I was mad, sad, confused. All of it. I still don’t really know how to feel about the situation but the whole process was just shocking and unexpected,” said Mayberry’s oldest daughter Jayden Black.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals said Mayberry and Dockery were in the car together when the car came to a stop on the side of Moores Gap Road in Heiskell. Mayberry was shot multiple times and killed, and Dockery began his escape from law enforcement.

Dockery was taken into custody as a murder suspect in the death of Mayberry, and now faces several charges.

According to Black, her mom had only known Dockery for a few months and said the two were not dating as she recalls fond memories about Mayberry.

“She would go out of her way to talk to people she didn’t know and get to know them and their story and you go to her house and she’s hungry but you’re fed,” said Black.

Mayberry leaves behind four children including a 2-year-old, which Black believes was in the car at the time of the murder. While all of the children are unharmed, they’re leaning on family in a time of need.

“We just have to come together and be together and remember her,” said Black.

Black is in the process of planning her mother’s funeral and wants to thank everyone who helped bring Dockery into police custody.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.