Increasing humidity and a return to rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is gradually increasing, along with the coverage of our area in rain and storms. That means stray rain is possible today, but more develop and move through for part of the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some clouds are moving around this morning, and a stray shower is possible. We’re starting the day around 60 degrees in the Valley, and more 50s outlining the Valley.

We have a mix of sun and clouds today, with more mostly sunny views at times. A stray shower or storm is possible, at a 10% coverage of our area at best. We’re topping at a seasonable high of 82 degrees, with a light breeze out of the north.

Tonight comes with scattered clouds again, and stray rain still. We’ll drop to around 63 degrees to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty rain and storms develop Saturday, and become more scattered in the late afternoon to evening. We’ll have highs in the upper 70s to around 81 degrees in the Valley. The Vols are on the road to Florida, so in your I’m All Vol forecast there is a more scattered coverage in storms Friday during the day in Gainesville and becoming more isolated by the evening kickoff.

7 PM Saturday, Tennessee at Florida (WVLT)

Here at home, the rain and storms are on and off Saturday night into early Sunday morning. We’ll then have spotty rain and storms Sunday, with a high of 80 and shifting winds ahead of decreasing humidity.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we have a mild start to next week with gradually increasing afternoon highs. We’ll see some stray rain and storms possible again late next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.