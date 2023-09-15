McNabb Center opens new women’s recovery home in Blount County

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, the McNabb Center opened a brand new women’s recovery home in Blount County.

The 10-bed house provides a safe, healthy, sober living environment for women recovering from substance use disorder and offers help for them transitioning back into the community. A combination of both social and clinical recovery models is provided by trained staff to foster a culture of recovery.

Peer-led groups as well as groups led by clinical staff are also a main focus of providing and receiving support for participants. Participants can benefit from support with life skills, work skills, employment placement, relapse prevention, and planning for independence.

The McNabb Center is a nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, social and victim services and delivers support to more than 43,000 people throughout East Tennessee each year. For more information on the McNabb Center, click here.

