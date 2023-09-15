Morgan County Deputy saves woman who crashed into pond

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being credited with saving a woman’s life on Wednesday evening.

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter said that Deputy Tony Taylor was called to a car crash with injuries at 9:00 p.m. on Sept. 13 along Highway 62, east of Wartburg.

A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being credited with saving a woman’s life on Wednesday evening (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Potter said that when Deputy Taylor arrived he found the car submerged in a pond just off of the highway. Deputy Taylor jumped into the water and saved the woman who was inside the car.

Sheriff Potter said, “In a world and atmosphere of negativity and interruptions, we have a responsibility and need to share the good works of our people when the opportunity arises. Although our duty demands it, we must praise it when it happens. We are proud of and appreciate Deputy Taylor and his quick actions to fulfill his duty as a sworn law enforcement officer, saving this woman’s life. I, along with this office and all of Morgan County citizens value and appreciate servants like Deputy Taylor and the acts of his dedicated service.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.