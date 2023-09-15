Morgan County Deputy saves woman who crashed into pond

Deputy Tony Taylor jumped into the pond to rescue the woman.
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being credited with saving a woman’s life on...
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being credited with saving a woman’s life on Wednesday evening.(Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office)
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being credited with saving a woman’s life on Wednesday evening.

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter said that Deputy Tony Taylor was called to a car crash with injuries at 9:00 p.m. on Sept. 13 along Highway 62, east of Wartburg.

A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being credited with saving a woman’s life on...
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is being credited with saving a woman’s life on Wednesday evening(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Potter said that when Deputy Taylor arrived he found the car submerged in a pond just off of the highway. Deputy Taylor jumped into the water and saved the woman who was inside the car.

Sheriff Potter said, “In a world and atmosphere of negativity and interruptions, we have a responsibility and need to share the good works of our people when the opportunity arises. Although our duty demands it, we must praise it when it happens. We are proud of and appreciate Deputy Taylor and his quick actions to fulfill his duty as a sworn law enforcement officer, saving this woman’s life. I, along with this office and all of Morgan County citizens value and appreciate servants like Deputy Taylor and the acts of his dedicated service.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
Jason Dockery is accused of murdering a 38 year old woman in Anderson County before fleeing law...
Anderson Co. murder suspect arrested while walking down street
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Knoxville police are searching for 58-year-old Shawn Cole.
Missing Knoxville woman found by police
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season

Latest News

43-year-old Dexter McMillan
Police charge Knoxville man with attempted murder
Olivia Hill is Tennessee's first openly transgender elected official. Plus, the US Coast Guard...
TN In Ten 9-15-23
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the increasing coverage of our area in rain and storms...
Increasing humidity and a return to rain chances
Your headlines from 9/15 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: attempted-murder suspect, multiple...
Catch Up Quick