Police charge Knoxville man with attempted murder

A 39-year-old woman was injured in the shooting and treated at a local hospital.
43-year-old Dexter McMillan
43-year-old Dexter McMillan(KCSO)
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said 43-year-old Dexter McMillian has been charged in connection to a shooting in Montgomery Village.

Scott Erland with KPD said officers arrested McMillian Thursday evening at an apartment in the 4000 block of Peaks Landing Way. McMillan was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with the intent to go armed.

The shooting happened just after 10:00 P.M. in the 1500 block of Daylily Drive on September 2, according to Erland. A 39-year-old woman was shot and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

KPD Homicide Unit detectives were able to identify McMillian as the suspect in the shooting, Erland said.

