Powell pulls away from Clinton for third win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Powell jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead en route to a 45-27 victory on Thursday night against Clinton.

The Panthers improve to 3-2 and will travel to unbeaten Halls next week.

With the loss, Clinton’s two-game winning streak is snapped. The Dragons are now 2-3 and will host Oak Ridge next week.

In other Thursday night action, Morristown West defeated Daniel Boone 30-0 to improve to 3-1.

