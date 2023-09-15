Powell pulls away from Clinton for third win
Panthers use 28-point first half to take down Dragons
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Powell jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead en route to a 45-27 victory on Thursday night against Clinton.
The Panthers improve to 3-2 and will travel to unbeaten Halls next week.
With the loss, Clinton’s two-game winning streak is snapped. The Dragons are now 2-3 and will host Oak Ridge next week.
In other Thursday night action, Morristown West defeated Daniel Boone 30-0 to improve to 3-1.
