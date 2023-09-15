Sevier County Central Dispatch director under investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigated the Sevier County Central Dispatch E911 (SCCD).

The SCCD is a department of the Sevier County government based in Sevierville that provides county-wide 911 emergency telephone services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Investigators determined the director of the SCCD made questionable purchases between July 2021 and March 2023. The director is responsible for managing day-to-day operations and making all SCCD purchases.

Investigators found that the director spent more than $9,400 on questionable purchases of various items including body armor, clothing, food, office supplies, protective cases and other items. The director was also teaching multiple first aid classes through his personal business during county work hours without the knowledge of county officials, according to investigators.

After the director was questioned about the hours, the director voluntarily changed his timesheets, according to officials.

Currently, the director is not facing charges.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.