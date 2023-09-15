Tracking on and off rain this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty to scattered rain and storms arrive this weekend, but it won’t be a total washout. Temperatures remain mild with a dry stretch of weather on the way next week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a few clouds tonight with a stray pop-up shower. Temperatures will drop to near 63 degrees by Saturday morning.

Spotty showers are possible throughout the day on Saturday but become more scattered by the afternoon to evening hours. Highs will range from the 70s to around 81 degrees in the Valley. The Vols are on the road to Florida, so in your I’m All Vol forecast there is a more scattered coverage in storms Friday during the day in Gainesville and becoming more isolated by the evening kickoff.

7 PM Saturday, Tennessee at Florida (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The best coverage in rain and storms comes overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Sunday will be a gloomy and rainy start, but we’ll clear out and see more sunshine with only a few pop-ups by the afternoon hours. Highs remain near 80 degrees.

The humidity will drop again by early next week with lows in the 50s and highs near 80 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a dry stretch with comfortable temperatures throughout most of next week! We could see stray pop-ups by the end of the week, but overall most of us stay dry for several days.

