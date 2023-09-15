Two arrested following drug investigation in Sweetwater

An investigation into drugs being sold from a hotel in Sweetwater resulted in two arrests, according to officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Sep. 14, 2023
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested following a drug investigation at a hotel in Sweetwater, according to officials with the Sweetwater Police Department.

Robert Johnson and Regina Perez were arrested for selling fentanyl pressed pills and other narcotics, according to officials.

“Upon execution of the warrant, over 1,500 fentanyl pressed pills (150g), 31 grams of pure fentanyl powder, cocaine, crack cocaine, and several other narcotic pills, as well as $1,158 in U.S. currency were located and seized,” officials said.

The 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted the Sweetwater Police Department with this case.

