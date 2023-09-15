Varsity All Access Week 5 Games to Watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s week 5, the halfway point of the 2023 high school football regular season. Cinderella stories are still being written for Halls and William Blount, while West continues to put its perfect record on the line.

It’s time to take a look at the five matchups to watch on this week’s Varsity All Access report.

GAME OF THE WEEK | BEARDEN at HARDIN VALLEY ACADEMY

The magic finally ran out for HVA a week ago, as the Hawk offense sputtered in a 31-0 loss to Halls, ending Hardin Valley’s perfect start to the season.

This week, the Hawks have a chance to make a statement with a win over one of the state’s toughest opponents, Bearden.

After an 0-2 start, the Bulldogs have started to put things together, flexing their muscles in a 45-27 win over Anderson County.

The 9th ranked Bulldogs need a win to maintain their spot in the Class 6A top ten.

WEST at CENTRAL

It doesn’t matter the opponent, West just keeps winning. Teams rarely go into Maryville and come away with a win but the Rebels did just that a week ago to push their winning streak to nineteen in a row.

It won’t get easier this week, as a formidable Central squad will take their home turf looking to hand West its first loss of the year.

The Bobcats have won back-to-back games by just a touchdown, but are allowing only 12 points per game over the last two weeks.

West has been carried by its defense through four weeks, allowing 14-or fewer points in three of their four matchups. The Rebels were unanimously voted the top team in Class 5A a week ago.

CHATTANOOGA CHRISTIAN at WEBB

Webb has managed to fly under the radar to a 4-0 start, outscoring opponents 150-28 on their way to a perfect mark through four games.

The third ranked team in Division II-AA will have a tall task this week, fourth ranked Chattanooga Christian.

Webb has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 14 points per contest, the Chargers have have scored at least 49 points in all three of their wins.

SCIENCE HILL at MARYVILLE

After suffering an uncharacteristic loss at home, Maryville looks to bounce back against a Science Hill squad with wins against Anderson County and Dobbyns-Bennett already under its belt.

The Red Rebels have been held to 14 points or less in back-to-back weeks.

In the first two weeks of the year, Maryville was able to reach the 50-point mark.

Dating back to 2004, Maryville has never lost multiple games at home in the same season. The Red Rebels fell from no. 5 to no. 6 in this week’s Class 6A poll.

HIXSON at LOUDON

Loudon is just 48 minutes away from a 5-0 start to the season.

The Redskin defense has been superb since an overtime win in the Battle of the Bridge pushed them to 2-0. Back-to-back shutouts have LHS on the verge of cracking the top ten in Class 4A, finishing with the 12th most votes a week ago.

Loudon takes on a Hixson squad that has allowed 24.5 points per game, but does enter on a two-game winning streak after starting the season 0-2.

