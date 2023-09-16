#11 Vols set to chomp on some Gators down in the Swamp

It’s the SEC opener for both schools at a place the Vols haven’t win at since 2003
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is looking to win its second straight game against Florida and earn its first win in the Swamp since 2003.

Tonight’s match-up will mark the final meeting between the two teams as SEC Eastern Division foes with divisional play ending after this season.

The Gators lead the all-time series 31-21, but the Vols are coming off a thrilling 38-33 victory last year in Knoxville.

Tennessee will need continued strong play for a defense that ranked first in the nation in sacks (11) and 2nd in tackles for loss.

The Vols have also been terrific so far this season rushing the football. Their 4th in the country after running for nearly 300 yards against Virginia and better than 200 yards last week against Austin Peay.

The game is a lot of fun for the fans, including one particular fan WVLT’s Sam Luther encountered on the way down to Gainesville.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN. Don’t forget our post-game coverage both online and on-air with our crew down in Gainesville.

