11 Vols set to chomp on some Gators down in the Swamp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is looking to win its second straight game against Florida and earn its first win in the Swamp since 2003.

Tonight’s match-up will mark the final meeting between the two teams as SEC Eastern Division foes with divisional play ending after this season.

The Gators lead the all-time series 31-21, but the Vols are coming off a thrilling 38-33 victory last year in Knoxville.

Tennessee will need continued strong play for a defense that ranked first in the nation in sacks (11) and 2nd in tackles for loss.

The Vols have also been terrific so far this season rushing the football. Their 4th in the country after running for nearly 300 yards against Virginia and better than 200 yards last week against Austin Peay.

The game is a lot of fun for the fans, including one particular fan WVLT’s Sam Luther encountered on the way down to Gainesville.

An East Tennessee man is taking his gator hate to a whole new level today. Having a nearly 14-foot gator in your home is no joke folks. pic.twitter.com/R6VJHTGc6C — Sam Luther (@SamLuther_) September 16, 2023

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN. Don’t forget our post-game coverage both online and on-air with our crew down in Gainesville.

