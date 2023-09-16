Fire crews respond to structure fire in Knoxville

Crews responded to a call about a fire on Wilson Ave.
Firefighters work to put out fire
Firefighters work to put out fire(KFD)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday afternoon, the Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) responded to a structure fire call at 2818 Wilson Avenue in Knoxville.

Firefighters have successfully put the fire out and are conducting overhaul operations such as opening walls, ceilings and voids to assess the full extent of the damage.

KFD has confirmed that the fire only affected a single house and no one was home at the time of the fire. There are also no reported injuries at this time.

More information will be released as it is obtained.

