GatlinBURGER Week is here

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg invites you to come taste the specially inspired burgers from 19 different restaurants.

For only 7 days, Gatlinburg restaurants will be taking the humble patty to the next level - and so can you! During this week, participating restaurants will have a special, unique burger - NOT on their menu that you can order to “level up” and win cool prizes.

Download the Visit Gatlinburg App and use the GatlinBURGER Passport to plan your culinary tour.

https://www.gatlinburg.com/events/annual-events-and-festivals/burgerweek/

Keep leveling up to win more prizes. 1 entry for the grand prize per person per contest. GRAND PRIZE is a 2 nights stay in Gatlinburg + a Gatlinburg Attractions Pass. One winner drawn at random.

Specialty burgers are headlined in Gatlinburg this week. (Gatlinburg CVB)

