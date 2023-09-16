“It’s very important for us to share our cultures” | HOLA festival returns

The festival is celebrating 23 years of Latin American heritage in Knoxville
2023 HOLA Festival
2023 HOLA Festival(Evan Lasek, WVLT)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The HOLA festival returns for a 23rd straight year in Knoxville to celebrate different Latin American heritages. The festival is the official start of Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

“It’s very important for us to share our cultures because we all have the same thing in common with our cultures,” said HOLA President Pedro Tomas. “Dance, we have food and music and we share all of that and it enriches us.”

The HOLA festival brings all kinds of different Latin American cultures into one place where everybody can celebrate together.

“It’s really a good feeling, it’s very satisfying. It renews hope you know about people being together. I think we need more of that now,” said Angela Musini, a longtime member of the HOLA Festival. “Just people coming together and being together and celebrated. And breaking bread together so to speak.”

Masini’s family has owned a coffee bean farm for the last five generations and each year, Angela brings her family’s coffee to Knoxville for guests to experience true Puerto Rican coffee.

“When I thought, you know this is Puerto Rican coffee and people don’t even know we have coffee in Puerto Rico and we grow coffee. I said what better opportunity to introduce Knoxville to Puerto Rican coffee than the HOLA Festival,” said Masini.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long awaited collaboration between lululemon and Tennessee debuts.
Vol Shop and lululemon launch Tennessee branded collaboration
Jason Dockery is accused of murdering a 38 year old woman in Anderson County before fleeing law...
Police: Jason Dockery admits to murder of Anderson County woman
Sevierville police said they had 18 reports of car burglaries.
VIDEO: Police searching for suspects after 18 cars burglarized in Sevierville
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices

Latest News

Ben Barr and Connor Magliozzi have your high school football highlights and scores
Week 5: Vote for high school player of the week in East Tennessee
Showers and downpours Sunday morning
Scattered showers early Sunday, drier into next week
Firefighters work to put out fire
Fire crews respond to structure fire in Knoxville
Big Orange Kickoff
A Vol fan's unique way of getting ready for annual Tennessee-Florida game