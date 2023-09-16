One dead and one injured in Roane County fire

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters were called to a home on Old Valley Road in the Midtown area of Roane County Friday evening officials said.

Midtown Fire Department was called to a home on Friday just before 9:30 P.M.

Chief Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and another was transported to a local hospital with burn injuries.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.