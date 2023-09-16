One dead and one injured in Roane County fire

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: Gray News Media
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters were called to a home on Old Valley Road in the Midtown area of Roane County Friday evening officials said.

Midtown Fire Department was called to a home on Friday just before 9:30 P.M.

Chief Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and another was transported to a local hospital with burn injuries.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

