One dead and one injured in Roane County fire
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters were called to a home on Old Valley Road in the Midtown area of Roane County Friday evening officials said.
Midtown Fire Department was called to a home on Friday just before 9:30 P.M.
Chief Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and another was transported to a local hospital with burn injuries.
The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
