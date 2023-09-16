Scattered showers early Sunday, drier into next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy as we head into early Sunday morning as we await the passage of our cold front. Thankfully nice weather moves in as we head into next week with cooler mornings and lower humidity.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Off and on showers and storms will continue to move through as we head overnight with some of the rain remaining heavy at times. A few areas of localized flooding are possible where the heaviest rain falls. Temperatures will dip back into the middle 60s as we move into Sunday morning with clouds and a few showers around.

As we move throughout Sunday, we’ll see the best chance for rain shifting to the foothills and mountains with peaks of sunshine for the afternoon. Winds will slowly change as we head into the afternoon with a more northerly wind bringing in our cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Highs will top off in the upper 70s to near 80 as partly cloudy skies arrive for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

A different story arrives for the start of Monday as we drop into the middle 50s with clearing skies. A light jacket may be needed to start the day with a pleasant afternoon as highs will top off in the middle and upper 70s. Outdoor plans look to be perfect as we see a quiet stretch of weather ahead.

Temperatures will slowly warm each afternoon with lower to middle 80s returning for the middle of the week. Thankfully our temperatures will be very seasonable with the cool crisp mornings sticking around. Rain chances remain low through much of the week with the next best chance coming into next weekend.

More sunshine and lower humidity next week (WVLT)

