Showers and storms build this evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers and storms will become more widespread as we move into the evening hours on Saturday and stay with us moving into Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will lead to showers and storms as we move into Saturday afternoon. Some of these will produce locally heavy rainfall at times. We should pick up between a quarter to half an inch of rain moving into the afternoon and evening on Saturday.

High temperatures on Saturday will be near 80 degrees.

Overnight, more widespread showers and storms will continue. We’ll be near 64 degrees moving into Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll make improvements through the day on Sunday to see a partly sunny sky moving into the afternoon. The best plan is to have the rain gear handing before leaving for church on Sunday.

Looking forward to next week, we’ll have some changes with better humidity and lots of sunshine. Overnight lows next week will be in the mid to upper 50s making for some crisp mornings moving forward.

