Week 5: Vote for high school player of the week in East Tennessee

Vote for your favorite Week 5 performance in high school football.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After another big week of high school football action, the candidates for player of the week in Week 5 have emerged. Here are the top player of the week performances in Week 5:

  • Ayden Plemons (McMinn Central): School record 490 passing yards and 6 TDs
  • Nick Schroth (Northview Academy): 18 carries, 199 yards, 2 TDs, 3 catches for 20 yards
  • Braylon Harmon (Catholic): 6 receptions, 127 yards, 91-yard kick-off return TD, 87-yard punt return TD, 1 receiving TD
  • Aiden Troutt (CAK): 5 TD passes, 2 rushing TDs, 1 TD reception, 361 passing yards
Voting will be available to everyone until noon on Wednesday.

