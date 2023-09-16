Week 5: Vote for high school player of the week in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After another big week of high school football action, the candidates for player of the week in Week 5 have emerged. Here are the top player of the week performances in Week 5:

Ayden Plemons (McMinn Central): School record 490 passing yards and 6 TDs

Nick Schroth (Northview Academy): 18 carries, 199 yards, 2 TDs, 3 catches for 20 yards

Braylon Harmon (Catholic): 6 receptions, 127 yards, 91-yard kick-off return TD, 87-yard punt return TD, 1 receiving TD

Aiden Troutt (CAK): 5 TD passes, 2 rushing TDs, 1 TD reception, 361 passing yards

Week 5 high school players of the week (5Star Preps)

Voting will be available to everyone until noon on Wednesday.

