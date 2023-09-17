Clearing this afternoon

Warm days and cool nights are ahead in the WVLT First Alert 8-Day Planner.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got a clearing trend as we move into this afternoon. Look for some drier air to settle in to start the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This afternoon will bring the sunshine back with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures across the area in the upper 70s to near 80.

We’ll get a little taste of fall tonight as we dip into the mid 50s going into Monday. We’ll continue to clear out with a mostly sunny sky as we wake up Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday brings lots of sunshine across the board and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will slowly warm each afternoon with lower to middle 80s returning for the middle of the week. Thankfully our temperatures will be very seasonable with the cool crisp mornings sticking around. Rain chances remain low through much of the week with the next best chance coming into next weekend.

