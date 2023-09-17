Clearing this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got a clearing trend as we move into this afternoon. Look for some drier air to settle in to start the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This afternoon will bring the sunshine back with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures across the area in the upper 70s to near 80.

We’ll get a little taste of fall tonight as we dip into the mid 50s going into Monday. We’ll continue to clear out with a mostly sunny sky as we wake up Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday brings lots of sunshine across the board and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will slowly warm each afternoon with lower to middle 80s returning for the middle of the week. Thankfully our temperatures will be very seasonable with the cool crisp mornings sticking around. Rain chances remain low through much of the week with the next best chance coming into next weekend.

