Deadly Roane Co. fire may have been intentionally set, AG says

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.
One dead and one injured in Roane County fire
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters were called to a home on Old Valley Road in the Midtown area of Roane County Friday evening officials said.

Midtown Fire Department was called to a home on Friday just before 9:30 P.M.

Chief Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and another was transported to a local hospital with burn injuries.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson said the preliminary investigation revealed the woman who died intentionally set the fire.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
A long awaited collaboration between lululemon and Tennessee debuts.
Vol Shop and lululemon launch Tennessee branded collaboration
Jason Dockery is accused of murdering a 38 year old woman in Anderson County before fleeing law...
Police: Jason Dockery admits to murder of Anderson County woman
Buc-ee's has withdrawn plans to build a location off Exit 1 on Interstate 24 in Clarksville.
Buc-ee’s withdraws plans to build location in Clarksville

Latest News

Temperatures stay close to average this week
Sunshine and lower humidity returns this week
The player was cited for simple possession
Tennessee offensive lineman arrested, UT confirms
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall to No. 23 in new AP poll
'Misery to Ministry': Looking into the story of Samaritan's Feet
Samaritan’s Feet to donate new shoes to Knoxville students