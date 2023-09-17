Samaritan’s Feet to donate new shoes to Knoxville students

Volunteers will spend time with each recipient, fitting them for new shoes.
'Misery to Ministry': Looking into the story of Samaritan's Feet
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Samaritan’s Feet is hosting a shoe drive in association with TITANIC Museum Attraction to help students at Lonsdale Elementary School get new shoes.

Samaritan’s Feet is a humanitarian aid organization that serves and inspires hope by providing shoes to those in need. Since its founding in 2003, Samaritan’s Feet and its partners have served more than 9.8 million people around the world.

The shoe drive will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 at Lonsdale Elementary School at 1505 Louisiana Ave. in Knoxville. Samaritain’s Feet and TITANIC Museum Attraction are looking for volunteers to help run the event. Volunteers are being asked to arrive at 8 a.m. for training and assignments.

To register to be a volunteer for this event, click here.

Samaritan's Feet Shoe Drive
Samaritan's Feet Shoe Drive(Samaritan's Feet)

