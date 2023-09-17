Sunshine and lower humidity returns this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler and drier air is moving in behind the cold front and will set us up for a beautiful week with more sunshine. For those with gardens and flowers, you’ll need to water them for much of the week as high pressure keeps things nice and dry.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will continue to clear as we head into the overnight and with the lower humidity in play it will allow temperatures to cool nicely. Heading out the door on Monday morning, you may want to grab a light jackets as we start the morning in the middle 50s.

Monday afternoon will be a perfect afternoon to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Mostly sunny skies will be around for the afternoon as high temperatures slowly climb into the upper 70s close to 80. A light breeze will be around out of the north with a few passing clouds from time to time.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you like Monday’s forecast then much of the week looks to be perfect! We’ll get more sunshine throughout the middle of the week as temperatures warm a few degrees each day. Thankfully we aren’t looking at a hot stretch of weather ahead, but rather a more seasonable pattern.

Lower to middle 80s continue through much of the week with cool and refreshing starts to our mornings. Middle to upper 50s will continue to stick around for the mornings before our humidity creeps up just a little by late week. Rain chances are pretty much not existent with only a spotty shower into next weekend.

Very seasonable temperatures for much of the week (WVLT)

