Vols fall to No. 23 in new AP poll

Vols fall 12 spots after loss to Florida
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest AP poll was released on Sunday, and the Volunteers have fallen significantly after their 29-16, loss to Florida.

The previous No. 9 Vols fell 12 spots to being ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll.

Florida is now ranked No. 25 after defeating Tennessee. Alabama fell three spots to No. 13 after struggling to beat South Florida. This is the first time Alabama has been out of the top 10 since 2015. Georgia remains at the No. 1 spot.

To see the entire AP poll, click here.

