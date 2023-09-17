Vols fall to No. 23 in new AP poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest AP poll was released on Sunday, and the Volunteers have fallen significantly after their 29-16, loss to Florida.

The previous No. 9 Vols fell 12 spots to being ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll.

Florida is now ranked No. 25 after defeating Tennessee. Alabama fell three spots to No. 13 after struggling to beat South Florida. This is the first time Alabama has been out of the top 10 since 2015. Georgia remains at the No. 1 spot.

