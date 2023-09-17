WonderWorks has homeschool days for the fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Both the kids and the adults can learn about science and math in a fun environment at WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge.

Homeschool parents can bring their child’s education experience to a new level by visiting WonderWorks during the homeschool days on weekdays in September and October. Homeschoolers can visit the attraction at a discounted rate before 3 p.m.

“We’re so excited to invite homeschool families to visit WonderWorks this fall!” says Kerensa Archer, education sales manager at WonderWorks Pigeon Forge. “From hands-on learning to team building challenges, we’ve got everything you need for the perfect homeschool field trip.”

The event is open to homeschool families, teachers, students, and groups. In addition to the discounted tickets, they can also take advantage of various learning-enhancing tools upon request, such as classroom activities, lesson plans, and scavenger hunts.

For more information on Homeschool Days, visit the site at: https://www.wonderworksonline.com/pigeon-forge/homeschool/.

