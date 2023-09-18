American Red Cross in need of volunteers for disaster response

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is asking for your help.

Volunteers make up 90% of the American Red Cross and have responded to a variety of disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.

The organization responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago, officials told WVLT News.

The East Tennessee Chapter is hosting recruiting events in the hopes of gaining more volunteers.

Those events will be on Sept. 20 and Sept. 27 at the American Red Cross from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the American Red Cross’ website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.