Apple’s iOS 17 update features live voicemail, autocorrect updates

Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.
Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The newest iOS system has been released as of Monday, making it a great start to the week for iPhone users.

The latest operating system, iOS 17, comes with a slew of new features to make users happy.

The first update is live voicemail, meaning messages will be transcribed while you are deciding whether you want to pick up that call or not. If an unknown number calls, it will go straight to live voicemail when the “silence unknown callers” setting is turned on.

If someone is unable to answer a Facetime call, callers can now leave a video message complete with emojis.

Exchanging numbers will now be easier than ever. To do so, two iPhone users just need to bring their phones close together.

Even autocorrect has a new upgrade. The keyboard will now learn the habits of users and start adjusting to the way they talk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The player was cited for simple possession
Tennessee offensive lineman cited, UT confirms
Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 600 Block of Baysinger Road.
Cocke Co. murder suspect arrested after manhunt
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall to No. 23 in new AP poll

Latest News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
We're looking nice and comfortable for this week
Staying mild with lower humidity for the week
The attack happened near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands...
2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Officials said inmates were able to escape because of overcrowding
Overcrowding a long-term issue at the Union County jail