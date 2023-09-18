Cooler mornings and mild days for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lower humidity adds up to cooler mornings! We’re tracking more movement from a front to our west and a tropical system moving up the Atlantic, and how much of each can reach our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with areas of fog. This can lead to some areas of dense fog and limited visibility on your morning commute. We’re starting the day below average, with a low of 56 degrees in the Valley, and more low 50s outlining the Valley.

It’s a great day to get outside, with below average temperatures all day! It’s a mostly sunny day, so enjoy the low humidity in the shade. We’re topping out around 79 degrees, with a cool breeze out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool again, with a low of 55 degrees by Tuesday morning. We’ll see some pockets of fog develop again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Afternoon temperatures are closer to average, with sunshine Tuesday and a high of 82 degrees.

We’ll see some extra clouds the second half of the week, and morning and afternoon temperatures are more seasonable from around 60 in the morning to low 80s in the afternoon.

This weekend comes with a stray shower or storm, as we keep an eye on a system moving up the Atlantic coast trying to send out showers towards the Smokies. Then we’re also watching a front try to move East into our area.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re seeing a spotty rain from that front Sunday night into Monday morning and then a stray shower leftover for Monday and temperatures still in the low 80s by Monday afternoon.

