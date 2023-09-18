Crews rescue injured hiker at Frozen Head State Park

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews responded to Frozen Head State Park to rescue an injured hiker Saturday.

The Cumberland County Rescue Squad was called in around 3:30 p.m. to help the Morgan Co. Rescue Squad search for a trail runner who got injured deep in the woods.

The hiker was unable to continue on their own, according to the rescue squad.

“Rescue squad members from multiple agencies in TN responded to the state park to retrieve the injured hiker,” officials said. “Injured hiker was removed from the woods and placed in EMS care around 12:15 am.”

Rescue squads from at least five counties helped with the rescue.

