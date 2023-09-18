Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license

Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health suspended a Knoxville physician assistant’s license pending a criminal investigation and federal indictment.

Aaron Lee Hess was handed down two indictments. Between the two indictments, Hess faces 16 counts total of aggravated statutory rape, rape and sexual activity involving a minor.

The board restricted his license and suspended his ability to prescribe schedule II controlled substances pending the criminal case.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

