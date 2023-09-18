Gold Star Memorial unveiled

Memorial honors families who lost somebody in the line of duty
By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gold Star Memorial was unveiled in Knoxville at the Ivan Racheff house.

“It means everything for the city and all of our constituents to recognize and honor all of the families who have sacrificed losing a loved one,” said Janie Bitner, Director of Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs Incorporated.

The Gold Star is an honor for families who lost somebody in the line of duty. This is now the fourth memorial in the state of Tennessee.

“Oh it gives us hope and healing to know that we have mutual folks going through the same types of trauma if you will,” said Bitner.

Bitner is a Gold Star honoree as she lost her husband in the line of duty. This remembrance is a chance for service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom to always be remembered.

“Never forget those names. As long as somebody is speaking your name, you’re alive. These are some of the programs that we need to support,” said veteran Bill Robinson.

The East Tennessee Veterans Association was renamed the Bill Robinson Veteran’s Association for his service. Robinson is the longest-held enlisted prisoner of war.

He spent more than seven years as a prisoner with most of that time spent in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton.”

