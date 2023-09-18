Jail overcrowding contributes to 5 escaping Union County Jail

All five of the woman inmates have now been charged with escape.
Sheriff’s officials said that the escape happened partly due to overcrowding
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Union County Sheriff’s Office say that 5 women are now back in custody after an escape from the jail on Sunday night.

The 5 women escaped from the Union County Jail in Maynardville around 10:30 P.M. Sunday. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said that a search of the immediate area by patrol officers located two of the escaped women quickly.

A Union Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 Team was called in to track the three remaining escapees. Police say that after about a half-mile track, K-9 officers took the remaining three escaped inmates back into custody. All inmates were back in custody an hour and sixteen minutes after the escape.

Sheriff’s officials said that the escape happened partly due to overcrowding in the jail where women inmates are being housed in the hallway outside of the jail housing units. A security door that leads directly to the outside of the jail failed to lock after being closed, the door has been checked and is currently operating properly the official said.

Sheriff’s officials said the women who escaped are Michelle Beeler, April Buckner, Jessica Ray, Amy Benford, and Melissa Harrell. All five of the inmates have now been charged with escape.

