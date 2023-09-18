KSP investigates after a car strikes Harlan County home

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

KSP has arrested Cory York, 30, of Wallins.

York was charged with criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence, and no insurance.

York is lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

On Sunday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 10 responded to a call about a car running into a home in the Wallins community.

Troopers said that the driver of the vehicle left before they arrived at the home.

KSP Post 10 is investigating the incident and said once they make an arrest they will update the public.

