Man arrested in connection to church vandalism, Morgan Co. sheriff says

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after four churches were vandalized on Highway 62, according to officials with the Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The man was caught on surveillance video vandalizing four churches between the Coalfield and Oliver Springs areas overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Sheriff Wayne Potter said citizen participation led to the suspect’s arrest.

“We will not tolerate this here,” he said.

The sheriff said he would release more information on the suspect when it becomes available.

