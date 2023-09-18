Nearly 1000 calls for service, 44 arrests made during 2023 Fall Rod Run

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement was busy during this year’s Fall Rod Run which returned to Pigeon Forge last week.

Pigeon Forge Police Department released its numbers for the event running from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18.

Previous Coverage: Crowds begin to arrive for Pigeon Forge Rod Run

The department received 975 calls for service, issued 249 citations and made 44 arrests during the Fall Rod Run.

There were also 31 accidents reported, according to PFPD.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.