Police searching for suspect in Cocke Co. murder, sheriff’s office says

PARROTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced they were searching for a murder suspect in Cocke County.

Deputies responded to a home in the 600 Block of Baysinger Road and found one victim dead from a gunshot wound.

A S.W.A.T. team was activated and multiple agencies surrounded the home of the suspect, David Kite Moore.

“After several hours of negotiations, we requested the assistance of the Sevierville Police Department to assist with manpower and to implement their small drones,” Sheriff C.J. Ball said. “Upon their arrival, the drones entered the residence to see if we could locate the suspect. We were unable to see the suspect in the residence.”

After the S.W.A.T. team entered the home, they found Moore had left before they arrived.

Moore did leave on foot and was considered armed and dangerous, according to Ball.

“Law enforcement has kept the area locked down for several hours but the community needs to be aware in case they happen to see him walking, " Ball said. “Do not approach David Moore and please keep doors and vehicles secured in the area.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked to help investigate.

The 66-year-old is 5′10 and 204 lbs. The picture the sheriff’s office released is from 2020.

Anyone who sees Moore is urged to call 911 immediately.

