Police searching for suspect in Cocke Co. murder, sheriff’s office says

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 600 Block of Baysinger Road.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 600 Block of Baysinger Road.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 600 Block of Baysinger Road.(CCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARROTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced they were searching for a murder suspect in Cocke County.

Deputies responded to a home in the 600 Block of Baysinger Road and found one victim dead from a gunshot wound.

A S.W.A.T. team was activated and multiple agencies surrounded the home of the suspect, David Kite Moore.

“After several hours of negotiations, we requested the assistance of the Sevierville Police Department to assist with manpower and to implement their small drones,” Sheriff C.J. Ball said. “Upon their arrival, the drones entered the residence to see if we could locate the suspect. We were unable to see the suspect in the residence.”

After the S.W.A.T. team entered the home, they found Moore had left before they arrived.

Moore did leave on foot and was considered armed and dangerous, according to Ball.

“Law enforcement has kept the area locked down for several hours but the community needs to be aware in case they happen to see him walking, " Ball said. “Do not approach David Moore and please keep doors and vehicles secured in the area.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked to help investigate.

The 66-year-old is 5′10 and 204 lbs. The picture the sheriff’s office released is from 2020.

Anyone who sees Moore is urged to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A mama bear and cub climbed into the back of a delivery truck and had a snack on Tuesday morning.
Black bears raid Krispy Kreme delivery van on Air Force base
A long awaited collaboration between lululemon and Tennessee debuts.
Vol Shop and lululemon launch Tennessee branded collaboration
Jason Dockery is accused of murdering a 38 year old woman in Anderson County before fleeing law...
Police: Jason Dockery admits to murder of Anderson County woman
Buc-ee's has withdrawn plans to build a location off Exit 1 on Interstate 24 in Clarksville.
Buc-ee’s withdraws plans to build location in Clarksville

Latest News

A hiker was rescued from Frozen Head State Park.
Crews rescue injured hiker at Frozen Head State Park
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deadly Roane Co. fire may have been intentionally set, AG says
Temperatures stay close to average this week
Sunshine and lower humidity returns this week
The player was cited for simple possession
Tennessee offensive lineman arrested, UT confirms