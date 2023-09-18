Rural Metro Fire responds to fire in North Knox

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Rural Metro Fire responds to structure fire in North Knox
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday afternoon around 1 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a structure fire call in North Knox County.

The structure that caught fire was located in the 2300 block of Mynatt Rd. Officials said when crews arrived, they found a shed completely engulfed in flames behind an auto garage.

The garage itself was not damaged, and there were no reported injuries, according to fire crews.

Investigators said they are still working to determine the start of the fire.

