Staying mild with lower humidity for the week

Meteorologist Paige Noel says dry weather is expected throughout the week!
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cooler mornings and sunshine continue as we head into your Tuesday! A few more clouds and a few sprinkles are possible later in the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The mostly clear skies continue tonight with a low of around 54 degrees by Tuesday morning. Some pockets of fog could develop again.

Tuesday is another beautiful and sunny day! Highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures near 82 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see some extra clouds the second half of the week, and morning and afternoon temperatures are more seasonable from around 60 in the morning to low 80s in the afternoon.

This weekend comes with a stray shower or storm, as we keep an eye on a system moving up the Atlantic coast trying to send out showers towards the Smokies. Then we’re also watching a front try to move East into our area.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re seeing spotty rain from that front Sunday night into Monday morning and then a stray shower leftover for Monday. Temperatures remain in the lower 80s for next week.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The player was cited for simple possession
Tennessee offensive lineman cited, UT confirms
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 600 Block of Baysinger Road.
Cocke Co. murder suspect arrested after manhunt
Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall to No. 23 in new AP poll

Latest News

Paige WX
Cooler mornings and mild days for now
Paige WX
Cooler mornings and mild days for now
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says below average temperatures last longer in the mornings...
Cooler mornings and mild days for now
Cooler temperatures settle in for Monday
Sunshine and lower humidity returns this week