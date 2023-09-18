Staying mild with lower humidity for the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cooler mornings and sunshine continue as we head into your Tuesday! A few more clouds and a few sprinkles are possible later in the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The mostly clear skies continue tonight with a low of around 54 degrees by Tuesday morning. Some pockets of fog could develop again.

Tuesday is another beautiful and sunny day! Highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures near 82 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll see some extra clouds the second half of the week, and morning and afternoon temperatures are more seasonable from around 60 in the morning to low 80s in the afternoon.

This weekend comes with a stray shower or storm, as we keep an eye on a system moving up the Atlantic coast trying to send out showers towards the Smokies. Then we’re also watching a front try to move East into our area.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re seeing spotty rain from that front Sunday night into Monday morning and then a stray shower leftover for Monday. Temperatures remain in the lower 80s for next week.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

