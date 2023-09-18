Tennessee looks to reset ahead of UTSA in week four

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday in The Swamp is a game Tennessee looks to flush as the Gators routed Tennessee 29-16, marking the Vols 10th straight loss in Gainesville.

“General Neyland probably said it best, the team that makes the fewest mistakes wins. We did not play to that standard on Saturday,” said head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel brought up one of General Robert Neyland’s game maxim to open his weekly press conference on Monday, following the team’s loss to Florida on Saturday.

Through the last two games, Tennessee has suffered 20 penalties for 167 yards.

Heupel highlights that they’ve got to figure it out quickly.

The amount of penalties suffered through the first three weeks has the Vols tied for 108th in penalties in the FBS. Only 22 more teams have incurred more.

Heupel again reiterated his disappointment to the team following a tough loss in The Swamp.

He said they have a lot of lessons to learn and the most important message is getting everyone on the same page.

"Everybody can't take their turn of being off." #Vols Josh Heupel highlighted how their self-inflicted errors have been a moving needle so far this season.

He added they have to take a step forward, quickly. pic.twitter.com/mSJS0h3VfL — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) September 18, 2023

”It’s not the big things, and don’t get me wrong those are big things, but it’s the subtle details in everything we do. Everybody can’t take their turn of being off. We got to become a unit that plays 11 together all of the time, defensively too particularly in the first half. We’re fully capable, we got to take a step forward, quickly,” said Heupel.

Efficiency and execution still remain the takeaway for this team. Heupel added he likes Joe Milton’s decision-making just has to be better at times.

When it comes to accuracy with the throws and receivers timing their routes, he said that has to continue to improve.

“The needle has moved on some of it. Some of it from week two to week three didn’t completely get cleaned up. We got to grow and go. For our football team I said this, ‘Everybody sees the big picture the small details are where this game’s got to be won and played. We have to get better at that,” said Heupel.

The Vols now turn the page to prepare for UTSA. That game is slated for 4:00 p.m., Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.