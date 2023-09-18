Tennessee offensive lineman cited, UT confirms

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee football player was cited two days before the Florida game, according to the University of Tennessee Police Department’s crime log.

Gerald Mincey was cited on Cumberland Ave. for simple possession on Thursday, according to the log.

Associate Athletics Director of Strategic Communications Bill Martin confirmed with WVLT News that Mincey was cited.

Mincey was still listed on the roster for the Florida game just two days after, according to Martin.

Head coach Josh Heupel was asked about why Mincey didn’t play during a post-game press conference Saturday night.

“Mincey, we just made a decision to go with JJ (Crawford) tonight,” Heupel said.

Mincey played for Florida for two years before transferring to Tennessee. He also played in 22 games, he started in seven of those games. All of those while wearing Tennessee orange.

WVLT News reached out to the university to see if Mincey will face any repercussions.

