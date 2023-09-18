Two incidents leave three police officers hurt this past weekend

Brandon Oakley (left) and Austin Silva (right) are charged with injuring three Williamsburg...
Brandon Oakley (left) and Austin Silva (right) are charged with injuring three Williamsburg Police officers in two separate incidents this weekend.(Whitley County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three police officers are recovering following two separate incidents this past weekend.

They both happened in Williamsburg and involved officers from the city police.

The first incident took place on Saturday.

Officers were called to an argument between a man and a woman on East West Market along U.S. Highway 25W. When they arrived, a fight broke out between the suspect, Brandon Oakley, 31, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Officers Steven Hill and Dorman Patrick Jr. Police say Oakley kicked Hill in the face and broke one finger and possibly fractured another on his right hand. We’re told Oakley then spit on both officers and other first responders and resisted arrest for several minutes before they were about to get him into custody.

He is charged with several counts of assaulting a police officer, EMS workers and a staff member at the hospital ER, escape, terroristic threatening, fleeing or evading police, disorderly conduct, menacing and alcohol intoxication.

In the second incident on Sunday, officers from the Williamsburg Police Department and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department were called to a noise complaint at a home on East Sycamore Street. Police say a man, later identified as Austin Silva, 19, of Elizabethtown, tried to run away and had to be tased. In the scuffle, WPD Officer Dan Lovitt was injured and was taken to the hospital with a broken finger and possible concussion.

Silva is charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and alcohol intoxication.

Both Oakley and Silva were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center. Oakley is still listed on the detention center’s website while Silva has been released.

No word on the current condition of the injured officers.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The player was cited for simple possession
Tennessee offensive lineman cited, UT confirms
Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 600 Block of Baysinger Road.
Cocke Co. murder suspect arrested after manhunt
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall to No. 23 in new AP poll

Latest News

Staying mild with lower humidity for the week
Staying mild with lower humidity for the week
Rural Metro Fire responds to structure fire in North Knox
Rural Metro Fire responds to structure fire in North Knox
Man arrested in connection to church vandalism
Man arrested in connection to church vandalism
Overcrowding contributes to 5 escaping Union County Jail
Overcrowding contributes to 5 escaping Union County Jail
All five of the woman inmates have now been charged with escape.
Overcrowding contributes to 5 escaping Union County Jail