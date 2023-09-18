UT player suspended after fight during Florida game
The suspension comes after the Vol player was involved in a fight during the Florida game.
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Southeastern Conference officials announced on Monday that University of Tennessee football player Omarr Norman-Lott would be suspended for the first half of the UTSA game on Saturday.
Three Florida football players were also suspended for the first half of their next game.
