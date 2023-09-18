Where, when you can watch Vols take on South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is set to take on South Carolina on Sept. 30, and university officials announced when and where you’ll be able to watch the game.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. People will be able to watch the game on SEC Network.

Tennessee is currently ranked number 23 in the latest AP College Football Poll after the team fell in an upset loss to Florida on Sept. 16.

South Carolina is currently not in the Top 25 in the poll. However, there is still one game to play before this matchup.

The Vols face UTSA on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. The SEC Network will also broadcast that game. South Carolina will face MS State at 7:30 p.m.

