Where, when you can watch Vols take on South Carolina

Tennessee is set to take on South Carolina on Sept. 30.
Tennessee is set to take on South Carolina on Sept. 30.
Tennessee is set to take on South Carolina on Sept. 30.(Tennessee Athletics)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is set to take on South Carolina on Sept. 30, and university officials announced when and where you’ll be able to watch the game.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. People will be able to watch the game on SEC Network.

Tennessee is currently ranked number 23 in the latest AP College Football Poll after the team fell in an upset loss to Florida on Sept. 16.

Previous Coverage: The Swamp continues to haunt Tennessee; Vols falter in upset loss to Florida

South Carolina is currently not in the Top 25 in the poll. However, there is still one game to play before this matchup.

The Vols face UTSA on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in Neyland Stadium. The SEC Network will also broadcast that game. South Carolina will face MS State at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The player was cited for simple possession
Tennessee offensive lineman cited, UT confirms
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 600 Block of Baysinger Road.
Cocke Co. murder suspect arrested after manhunt
Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall to No. 23 in new AP poll

Latest News

Coach Josh Heupel speaks after Tennessee's first loss of the season. https://tinyurl.com/3uzhrmw8
Coach Heupel Speaks
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall to No. 23 in new AP poll
The player was cited for simple possession
Tennessee offensive lineman cited, UT confirms
The Swamp continues to haunt Tennessee; Vols falter in upset loss to Florida