Bring the Thunder for Childhood Cancer returns this weekend

The annual fundraiser will be held in both South Knoxville and Corryton.
Pictured is one of the teams competing in the Bring the Thunder for Childhood Cancer tournament
Pictured is one of the teams competing in the Bring the Thunder for Childhood Cancer tournament(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bring the Thunder For Childhood Cancer returns this weekend to Bower Field in South Knoxville.

A record 65 teams have signed up to play in this 13th edition, which raises money for the fight. This fall, the fight is for young Chance, who’s battling brain cancer.

It’s an event Tournament Organizer John Edward Lane feels strongly about.

”It’s upon all of us to do something for other people,” he said. “And so we hope we don’t have to do these tournaments and unfortunately childhood cancer is a real thing. And it’s a world I was pretty blind to, and it’s just amazing what these families have to go through. So the amount of support that we get for these families is incredible and we hope it does continue.”

The event is on Saturday and Sunday at Bower Field in South Knoxville and Gibbs Ruritan Park in Corryton. Bring the Thunder has raised some $190,000 for these families. 100% of profits raised through team entry fees, gate fees, raffles and donations go to the families.

To sign up a team or for information on the tournament, people can text John at 865-765-4775 or visit the Bring the Thunder website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

