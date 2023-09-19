Everything you need to know before City of Knoxville election

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s regular election is coming up, and city officials have announced when and where you’ll be able to vote.

There are three races on the ballot this time around:

City Council At-Large seats A, B, and C

City Council, District 5

Municipal Judge

All registered voters in the city can vote in these races. Knox County Election Commission officials said the deadline to register to vote is on Oct. 10.

Anyone interested in registering to vote can visit the GoVoteTN website.

The first day of early voting begins on Oct. 18 and ends on Nov. 2, excluding Sundays. Anyone interested can early vote at any of the following locations.

City-County Building – main floor (400 Main Street)

Downtown West (1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40)

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points (2410 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.)

Knoxville Expo Center (5441 Clinton Highway)

Meridian Baptist Church (6513 Chapman Highway)

New Harvest Park (4775 New Harvest Lane)

The times people can vote vary depending on the location. The Knox County Election Commission posted those hours, but the hours are typically 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

A sample ballot can be found on the Knox County website.

Absentee ballot requests should be emailed to absenteeballot@knoxcounty.org no later than Nov. 2.

Election Day is on Nov. 7, and polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Anyone interested in more information can visit the City of Knoxville’s website.

