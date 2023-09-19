How to combat obesity in children

Experts shared ideas and tips to implement a healthy lifestyle.
Experts shared ideas and tips to implement a healthy lifestyle.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - September is National Childhood Obesity Month, a disorder that affects one in five children in America. To raise awareness, WVLT News spoke with experts to discover ideas and tips people can implement in their and their children’s day-to-day lives to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s important to be active and also healthy but I also think: What is the definition of healthy? And so I think sometimes people can think over the top,” said Associate Athletic Director for Student Health and Wellness for Knox Catholic High School Allison Maurer.

At least 2 million people each year die as a result of being overweight. Maurer explained what people can do to change this.

“I think we need to reframe the way that healthy is looked at as in all foods can fit. Let’s get some exercise in moderation but it’s so important for kids to know and understand that the way they take care of themselves as kids is going to translate into what they do as adults and the earlier you can start good habits, the better off you’re going to be later in life,” she said.

Studies show a child who is overweight is more likely to have low self-esteem. Kids need at least 30 minutes of exercise or movement a day, and Maurer said that parents are critical to motivating children.

“I think what some people underestimate is the importance of having someone to work out with and if we’re talking kids, that’s where parents really come into play,” Maurer said.

Maurer said there are easy things to do at home. Parents can look up on Google or YouTube and find virtually any exercise with step-by-step instructions to follow.

Maurer recommended parents pack a snack bag with fruits and trail mix so children can avoid eating foods that are simply convenient instead of healthy.

Language is also important when dealing with children and dieting. Maurer recommended parents use wording like “fueling your body,” instead of “eating healthy.” Maurer reiterated that anything is good in moderation, and instilling good, safe practices for children is the highest priority.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Lee Hess faces multiple charges including sexual activity involving a minor.
Dept. of health suspends Knoxville physician assistant’s license
The player was cited for simple possession
Tennessee offensive lineman cited, UT confirms
Southeastern Conference officials announced on Monday that University of Tennessee football...
UT player suspended after fight during Florida game
Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
‘Worn out’ | Nearly 1,000 calls for service, 44 arrests made during 2023 Fall Rod Run
Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 600 Block of Baysinger Road.
Cocke Co. murder suspect arrested after manhunt

Latest News

Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle speaks with media following Florida loss
Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle speaks with media following Florida loss
The singer previously moved his concert to the Knoxville Convention Center from the Cotton Eyed...
Oliver Anthony moves concert to Smokies Stadium due to demand
Hudson Ingram
Endangered Child Alert canceled for missing Murfreesboro boy
‘Protecting the innocence of our children’ | Knox County Commission proposed resolution...
‘Protecting the innocence of our children’ | Knox County Commission proposed resolution sparking debate