Man wanted for Mississippi casino shooting arrested in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted out of Mississippi for a casino shooting was arrested in Knoxville on Tuesday, according to officials with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Gold Stike Casino in Robinsonville, Mississippi, in January. Imani Holly, 19, was charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

The Knoxville U.S. Marshals’ Office received a tip that Holly may be in the Knoxville area on Tuesday morning.

Holly had only been in Knoxville for a few hours before his arrest, according to U.S. Marshals officials.

He was arrested at an apartment complex located off South Hall of Fame Drive and Lula Powell Drive in Knoxville.

“Our deputy marshals and task force officers are to be commended for quickly locating and apprehending Holly,” stated Marshal David G. Jolley.

Holly’s criminal history dates back to 2021 when he was charged in a series of armed robberies in Tate County, Mississippi. He was arrested on those charges in July 2022 in Memphis, but Holly made bond and did not appear for his court dates.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest in Tate County. Additional warrants for his arrest were issued for the casino shooting.

Holly was booked in Knox County Jail, according to U.S. Marshals officials.

